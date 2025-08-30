China Resources Enterprise Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

China Resources Enterprise Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1092 per share on Monday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 147.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This is a 32.2% increase from China Resources Enterprise’s previous dividend of $0.08.
China Resources Enterprise Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CRHKY opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. China Resources Enterprise has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About China Resources Enterprise
