China Resources Enterprise Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

China Resources Enterprise Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1092 per share on Monday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 147.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This is a 32.2% increase from China Resources Enterprise’s previous dividend of $0.08.

OTCMKTS:CRHKY opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. China Resources Enterprise has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

