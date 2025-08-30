Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.99, with a volume of 255792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.86.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MSA Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. MSA Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account.

