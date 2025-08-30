Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$58.88 and last traded at C$58.53, with a volume of 97318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDGI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.20.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Down 2.0%

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America’s provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank.

