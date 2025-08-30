OTC Markets Group Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 143.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th.

OTC Markets Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTCM opened at $50.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. OTC Markets Group has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 23.96%.The business had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OTC Markets Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

