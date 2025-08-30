SRN Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

SRN Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for about 1.2% of SRN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $980,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $835.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $772.40 and its 200-day moving average is $675.49. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,400. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total transaction of $31,199,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 121,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,851,900. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,792 shares of company stock worth $38,623,130. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up previously from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $838.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

