Henderson Land Development Co. Plans Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:HLDCY)

Henderson Land Development Co. (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0513 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 574.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th.
Henderson Land Development Stock Performance
Shares of HLDCY opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Henderson Land Development has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07.
