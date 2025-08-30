Henderson Land Development Co. Plans Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:HLDCY)

Henderson Land Development Co. (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0513 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 574.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th.

Henderson Land Development Stock Performance

Shares of HLDCY opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Henderson Land Development has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

