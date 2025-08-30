Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.21 and last traded at $40.21, with a volume of 1392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.11.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.