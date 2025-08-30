SRN Advisors LLC Has $671,000 Position in Pentair plc $PNR

SRN Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,829,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after buying an additional 541,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,468,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,085,000 after buying an additional 217,867 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pentair by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,105,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,209,000 after buying an additional 143,464 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pentair by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,050,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,402,000 after buying an additional 50,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,767,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,646,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $107.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $110.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%.The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pentair from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

About Pentair



Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

