Vident Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,912,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,577 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Accenture by 63.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,793,889,000 after buying an additional 3,490,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,111,378,000 after buying an additional 228,939 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,036,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,123,702,000 after buying an additional 545,109 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,129,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,600,470,000 after buying an additional 164,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $260.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.59. The company has a market cap of $162.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $236.67 and a 12-month high of $398.35.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $348.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.08.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

