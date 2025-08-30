Titleist Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $9,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $255.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.33. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $234.11 and a 12 month high of $289.14.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

