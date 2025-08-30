ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Stake Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $89,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP increased its stake in ASML by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in ASML by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $1,430,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $742.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $914.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $754.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $726.63.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

