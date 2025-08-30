Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,896,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,199,725 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Omnicom Group worth $323,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 17,506.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,512,000 after buying an additional 2,728,494 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,819,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,178,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,147,000 after buying an additional 1,205,165 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,882,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,598,000 after buying an additional 762,871 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,851,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,401,000 after purchasing an additional 704,275 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC opened at $78.34 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

