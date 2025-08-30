Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CCS. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

CCS opened at $65.91 on Thursday.

CCS opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $108.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.14.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.70 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 8,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after buying an additional 48,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

