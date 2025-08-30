Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 142,972 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,418,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,972 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up about 1.3% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $652,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,317,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,871 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,018,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,703,000 after purchasing an additional 116,866 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,591,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,198,000 after purchasing an additional 168,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,788,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,910,000 after purchasing an additional 375,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $49.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.22. Fastenal Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.36.

In other Fastenal news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,662,414.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $951,760.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,780.32. This trade represents a 67.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

