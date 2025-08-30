Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 384,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,616,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Atlassian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $327,665,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 499.7% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,575,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,327,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,943,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 21.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,175,000 after purchasing an additional 616,071 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $244.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.90.

Insider Activity

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Belsky purchased 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $251,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,715. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total transaction of $1,363,066.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,624,405.95. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 539,662 shares of company stock valued at $103,608,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $177.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.25 and its 200-day moving average is $213.06. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $154.07 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.