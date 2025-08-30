Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Eaton by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in Eaton by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Eaton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,785.70. The trade was a 96.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $349.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $362.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.91. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $399.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.