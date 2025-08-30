Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Has $14.62 Million Position in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage accounts for about 1.5% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $14,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 14.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after buying an additional 30,463 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth $22,253,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 42.7% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $39,052,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.80. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.540 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.