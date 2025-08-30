The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83,355 shares during the period. The Hartford Insurance Group comprises 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of The Hartford Insurance Group worth $141,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 14,049.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,424,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,761,930,000 after buying an additional 1,413,945 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,761,000 after buying an additional 735,170 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $87,516,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 47.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,141,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $264,972,000 after buying an additional 684,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,936,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,077,000 after buying an additional 398,950 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,580,389. The trade was a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $132.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.13. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.93 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

