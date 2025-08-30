Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,846 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $118,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:CL opened at $84.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.82. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

