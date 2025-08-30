Centric Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 2.0% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Centric Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,675,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487,107 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,936,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,473,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387,424 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,324,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,369,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $25.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

