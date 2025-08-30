Centric Wealth Management Purchases 2,064 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $114.28 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $487.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

