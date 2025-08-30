Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Bought by Texas Bank & Trust Co

Texas Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.6% of Texas Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Texas Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Advent Capital Management DE raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 18,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $258.54 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.13.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,059 shares of company stock valued at $11,060,014 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

