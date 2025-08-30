Novogen (NASDAQ:KZIA) vs. Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM – Get Free Report) and Novogen (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.8% of Climb Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Novogen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Climb Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Novogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Climb Bio and Novogen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Climb Bio 0 0 4 2 3.33 Novogen 0 0 1 1 3.50

Risk and Volatility

Climb Bio currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 303.59%. Novogen has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.11%. Given Climb Bio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Climb Bio is more favorable than Novogen.

Climb Bio has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novogen has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Climb Bio and Novogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Climb Bio N/A -23.10% -22.47% Novogen N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Climb Bio and Novogen”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Climb Bio N/A N/A -$73.90 million ($0.70) -3.19 Novogen $1.51 million 5.38 -$17.56 million N/A N/A

Novogen has higher revenue and earnings than Climb Bio.

Summary

Novogen beats Climb Bio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Climb Bio

Climb Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, budoprutug, is an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody which has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases. Climb Bio Inc., formerly known as Eliem Therapeutics Inc., is based in WELLESLEY, Mass.

About Novogen

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as an oncology-focused biotechnology company. The company’s lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It also develops EVT801, a small-molecule selective inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

