Sculptor Capital LP Sells 50,000 Shares of Sable Offshore Corp. $SOC

Sculptor Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.14% of Sable Offshore worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,685,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,501,000 after purchasing an additional 199,366 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,060,000 after purchasing an additional 788,495 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 487,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 178,606 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 470,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 30,720 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 696.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 207,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 181,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sable Offshore

In other news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 167,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $3,674,506.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,933,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,336,000.12. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price target on Sable Offshore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Sable Offshore from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Sable Offshore Price Performance

NYSE:SOC opened at $26.91 on Friday. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.44). Analysts predict that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

