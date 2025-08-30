Texas Bank & Trust Co Sells 40 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Texas Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $271.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.85 and its 200-day moving average is $261.09. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.21 and a fifty-two week high of $279.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.