Head-To-Head Survey: Brand House Collective (TBHC) vs. Its Competitors

Brand House Collective (NASDAQ:TBHC – Get Free Report) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “RETAIL – HOME FRN” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Brand House Collective to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Brand House Collective has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brand House Collective’s peers have a beta of 1.44, meaning that their average stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Brand House Collective shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Brand House Collective shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brand House Collective -6.06% N/A -8.47% Brand House Collective Competitors 6.22% 27.30% 8.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Brand House Collective and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brand House Collective 0 0 1 1 3.50 Brand House Collective Competitors 174 1338 2064 38 2.54

Brand House Collective currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 200.00%. As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies have a potential upside of 9.31%. Given Brand House Collective’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Brand House Collective is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brand House Collective and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brand House Collective $431.11 million -$23.13 million -0.87 Brand House Collective Competitors $26.24 billion $2.36 billion 18.91

Brand House Collective’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Brand House Collective. Brand House Collective is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Brand House Collective peers beat Brand House Collective on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Brand House Collective Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland’s, Kirkland’s Home, Kirkland’s Home Outlet, Kirkland’s Outlet, and Kirkland Collection names. It also operates an e-commerce website, kirklands.com. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

