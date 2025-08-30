Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.150-6.300 EPS.

NYSE BBY opened at $73.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.46. Best Buy has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $103.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.91%.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 196,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,495. This trade represents a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 178.3% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 30.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

