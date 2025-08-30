Tony Ottaviano Buys 41,096 Shares of Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) Stock

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR – Get Free Report) insider Tony Ottaviano acquired 41,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.73 per share, with a total value of A$30,000.08.

Tony Ottaviano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 10th, Tony Ottaviano bought 1,430,679 shares of Liontown Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of A$944,248.14.

Liontown Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 22.78.

About Liontown Resources

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

