Ashford Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF $EWU

Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 0.3%

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.