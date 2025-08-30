Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Buys 12,876 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,876 shares during the quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in Generac were worth $25,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Generac by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Generac by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Generac by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Generac by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at $80,166,358.40. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC stock opened at $185.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $203.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.56.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

