Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Has $273.88 Million Stake in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,672,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,387 shares during the period. Newmont comprises about 1.6% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $273,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 205,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEM. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Canada upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. CIBC set a $74.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.97. The company has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $74.52.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,381.34. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $132,221.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,715.16. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,251 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

