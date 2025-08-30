Insider Selling: Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Insider Sells 3,296 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Beatty sold 3,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $320,305.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,677.14. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $95.91 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.16 and a 12-month high of $99.59. The company has a market cap of $174.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.83.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,182,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,793,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,829 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,422,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,464,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,611,672,000 after acquiring an additional 531,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,381,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,399,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,035,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,740,479,000 after acquiring an additional 815,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.