Certior Financial Group LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Certior Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $1,507,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of WTRG opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.45.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $514.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.70 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 27.62%.Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research lowered Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

