iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,780 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $36,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $114.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $116.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

