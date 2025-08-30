HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY Stock Holdings Boosted by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. HealthEquity accounts for about 3.1% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of HealthEquity worth $24,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 17.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 7.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, Director Jon Kessler sold 97,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $10,954,792.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,403,750. This trade represents a 56.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $6,528,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,553.84. The trade was a 43.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,744 shares of company stock valued at $32,705,007. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of HQY stock opened at $89.33 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $116.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.80%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.610-3.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.