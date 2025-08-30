Ashford Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Red Violet, Inc. $RDVT

Ashford Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,347 shares during the period. Red Violet comprises approximately 2.8% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 4.20% of Red Violet worth $22,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDVT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Red Violet by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Red Violet during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Red Violet by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Red Violet by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Red Violet by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ RDVT opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13. The firm has a market cap of $702.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.82. Red Violet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $52.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Red Violet in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Red Violet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Red Violet Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

