14,963 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV Purchased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 238.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,680,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,308,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 942,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 934,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $87.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average is $79.59. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $96.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

