Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 8.4% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $17,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Westwind Capital bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM opened at $234.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.44 and a 200 day moving average of $213.00. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $240.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.3161 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

