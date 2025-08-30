Ashford Capital Management Inc. Purchases 20,781 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SUPN

Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,781 shares during the period. Supernus Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.4% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $18,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 423,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after acquiring an additional 235,257 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 292,629 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 208,552 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,275,000 after purchasing an additional 176,091 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 545,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after purchasing an additional 136,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,393,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUPN. Zacks Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.94. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $623,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,726.96. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 7,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $315,132.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,933.82. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,606 shares of company stock worth $7,617,005. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

