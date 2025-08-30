Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of M&T Bank Corporation $MTB

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in M&T Bank by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,894,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,564,000 after buying an additional 2,460,315 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 15.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,552,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,039,000 after buying an additional 468,758 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,721,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,702,000 after purchasing an additional 38,081 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,932,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,662,000 after purchasing an additional 286,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Wall Street Zen raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.88.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $201.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.68. M&T Bank Corporation has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $225.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $485,579.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,731.89. This trade represents a 20.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,806.40. This represents a 22.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,438 shares of company stock worth $4,964,196 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

