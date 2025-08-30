Ashford Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,289 shares during the period. Clearwater Analytics comprises about 1.9% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $14,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 74,845 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,499,000 after purchasing an additional 528,059 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 526,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,920 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 91,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 652,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after acquiring an additional 112,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 132,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,980. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 11,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $218,960.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 343,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,780.88. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,748 shares of company stock worth $5,755,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.73. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 73.74% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

