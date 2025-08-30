Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $9.32 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk $TTD

Ashford Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,581 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $10,984,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,391,000 after purchasing an additional 225,638 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 463,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,358,000 after purchasing an additional 283,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $54.66 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $141.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Evercore ISI upgraded Trade Desk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.58.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

