Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 86.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 380,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,485 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for 4.5% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $9,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UCON. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 765.5% during the first quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,298,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,147,000 after buying an additional 1,148,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,827,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,987,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,454,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,040.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after purchasing an additional 617,510 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,047,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,683,000 after purchasing an additional 615,896 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

