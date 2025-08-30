Contrasting Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) & Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report) and Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Bioqual has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aveanna Healthcare has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bioqual and Aveanna Healthcare”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioqual $58.59 million 0.66 $480,000.00 ($2.39) -18.07 Aveanna Healthcare $2.18 billion 0.77 -$10.93 million $0.08 100.00

Bioqual has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aveanna Healthcare. Bioqual is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aveanna Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bioqual and Aveanna Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioqual -4.34% -5.82% -3.79% Aveanna Healthcare 0.85% -54.56% 3.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.0% of Aveanna Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bioqual shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Aveanna Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bioqual and Aveanna Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioqual 0 0 0 0 0.00 Aveanna Healthcare 0 2 3 0 2.60

Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.25%. Given Aveanna Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aveanna Healthcare is more favorable than Bioqual.

Summary

Aveanna Healthcare beats Bioqual on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioqual

Bioqual, Inc. provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer. Its services also include sample processing, virus stock generation, quantitation of infectious virus, virus neutralization assays, hemagglutination inhibition assay, quantitative PCR, antigen and antibody ELISA detection assays, flow cytometry, lymphocyte proliferation, and other cell-based assays. In addition, the company provides animal research model related services. Bioqual, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities. The company operates through three segments: Private Duty Services (PDS), Home Health & Hospice (HHH), and Medical Solutions (MS). The PDS segment offers PDN services, which include in-home skilled nursing services to medically fragile children and adults; nursing services in school settings in which its caregivers accompany patients to school; services to patients in its pediatric day healthcare centers; and employer of record support and personal care services, as well as in-clinic and home-based therapy services, such as physical, occupational, and speech services. The HHH segment provides home health services, including in-home skilled nursing services; physical, occupational, and speech therapy services; and medical social and aide services, as well as hospice services for patients and their families when a life-limiting illness no longer responds to cure-oriented treatments. The MS segment offers enteral nutrition supplies and other products, including formulas, supplies, and pumps to adults and children delivered on a periodic or as-needed basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

