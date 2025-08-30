Harber Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Anterix Inc. $ATEX

Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Anterix during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anterix during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Anterix during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Anterix by 131,650.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $444.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.89. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $42.91.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 million. Anterix had a net margin of 495.14% and a negative return on equity of 23.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

