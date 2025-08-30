DAFNA Capital Management LLC Purchases 249,275 Shares of Inogen, Inc $INGN

DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 119.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 458,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 249,275 shares during the quarter. Inogen comprises 0.9% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Inogen by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 444,457 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 133,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Inogen by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 123,208 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in Inogen by 119.1% in the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 167,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 91,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Inogen by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 88,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Inogen from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Inogen in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Inogen Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ INGN opened at $7.99 on Friday. Inogen, Inc has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $216.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 7.58%.The firm had revenue of $92.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.40 million. Inogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

