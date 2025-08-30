DAFNA Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SPRY

DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of ARS Pharmaceuticals worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPRY. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 78,100.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SPRY stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.98. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $18.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 42.74%.The company had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Kathleen D. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,630. This trade represents a 55.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 37,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $530,573.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,247,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,576,528.23. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 882,649 shares of company stock valued at $15,773,760 in the last three months. 33.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

