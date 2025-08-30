Harber Asset Management LLC Sells 273,259 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI

Harber Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,077,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,259 shares during the period. ZoomInfo Technologies accounts for 3.8% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $10,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 125.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 95,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $10.90 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 363.29, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.18.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

