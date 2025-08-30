DAFNA Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX

DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 94.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,195,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,859,000 after acquiring an additional 581,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 18,892.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,593,000 after acquiring an additional 694,691 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 643.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,747,000 after acquiring an additional 558,389 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 632.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 501,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,191,000 after acquiring an additional 433,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 309,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,309,000 after acquiring an additional 62,115 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNTX opened at $100.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.23. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $131.49.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $306.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.26 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 12.20%.BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.36) EPS. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.80.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

