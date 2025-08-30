Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Purchased by Wit LLC

Wit LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 96,210.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Wit LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wit LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $66,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average of $78.20. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.